Viral video could pay for your vacation

In 2016, Americans spent $457 billion on vacations. One index reports the average vacation costs about $1,600.

Wouldn't it be great if that vacation could pay for itself? Well, for at least one family, it did thanks to their viral video.

Bear "Attacks" Car

What started as a regular trip to Yellowstone National Park ended as a viral vacation for Valerie Peters and it's all thanks to this video.

Peters shot video of a curious grizzly bear climbing on her vehicle outside of YNP.

"It was just really neat to see him so close," she said. "It was incredible to watch his paws touching the glass. the nails were huge."

After posting the video online for family and friends to see. Valerie was flooded with calls of people requesting to use her video. It was too much to keep up with, so she licensed it to ViralHog, a video service company out of Bozeman, Montana.

Wendy Sly with ViralHog said they have an international team that is always scouring the internet for the newest and hottest videos.

The Payoff

Now when someone uses Peters' video, she gets paid.

"We get a surprise check every so often and it's like, 'Oh, hey. That's nice,'" Peters said.

Sly said on average people can expect $500-1000 if their video goes viral, but some have made as much as 50-60 thousand.

"It's difficult to guarantee what video will make money, but an average video can make a couple hundred dollars and a big video can make up to a few thousand," Sly said.

Peters' video paid for her trip, and then some.

If you do choose to license your video, expect to sign an exclusivity agreement with the group that will market your video.

How to:

So what the secret to getting a viral video?

"Our best advise is don't try to make a viral video, but if you do capture anything amazing or interesting to always reach out to us," Sly said.

If you do capture something interesting it's best if you shoot it in landscape or horizontal. Also make sure to record for more than 20 seconds. that's key for copyrighting.

While Peters cherishes the souvenir scratches the bear left on her car, she said the extra cash is an even better momento.

