Rain and snow this morning, then rain this afternoon and tonight. We have accumulating snow on mountain passes and some valley roads this morning. Some roads will remain slick tonight. Then springtime weather returns Friday with more sunshine. Here are Wednesday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 42°/36° Butte: 36°/33° Kalispell: 51°/36° Missoula: 42°/37°