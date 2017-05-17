Hundreds without power in Missoula due to several scattered power outages

Hundreds of Northwestern Energy customers are without power Wednesday morning due to several outages scattered across the city. Affected areas include Snow Bowl, Butler Creek, Upper Rattlesnake, and North and South Russell.

Outages are affecting stop lights along South Russell.

Earlier Wednesday morning, outages affected nearly 4,000 customers on the southside. Power was restored to all but about 200.

NWE advises people that due heavy snow this morning accumulating on trees, they should stay away from downed power lines.

On Twitter, NWE writes that crews are hurrying to restore power. They expect power to be restored within a few hours.

To call and report an outage, call 888-467-2669. You can also check out NWE's outages at their outage mapping.