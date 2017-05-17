What’s next for Lloyd and Marshall Barrus

After being arrested for their alleged roles in the shooting death of Broadwater County Sheriff’s Deputy Mason Moore, what is next for 62-year-old Lloyd Barrus and 38-year-old Marshall Barrus.

As of Monday night, both suspects are being held in Missoula, but in very different conditions.

The only known detail of Marshall’s location is that he’s being held in one of Missoula’s hospitals, although which one has not been made known, and according to most recent reports he is being treated for injuries he sustained during his arrest.

Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester previously stated one of the suspects had been shot in the hand, and the other in the head, so Marshall’s current condition is truly an unknown.

As for his father Lloyd, the elder Barrus’ Monday court date was suspended for Tuesday, and clerks within the Missoula County Courthouse say there is potential for his original hearing to be further postponed.

As with any case, the investigation must first determine clear and correct charges before Lloyd can appear before a judge.

Now being investigated by the State Department of Justice— specifically the Division of Criminal Investigation, or DCI— evidence, documentation, and statements from multiple counties will be gathered to present to a Missoula judge.

As of this writing, Lloyd Barrus is believed to be appearing on Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 in Missoula’s Justice Court.