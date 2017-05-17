Spartans softball squad going to state - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Spartans softball squad going to state

After going 0-22 in 2014 the Sentinel Spartans softball squad rebuilt and now they are heading to the state tournament after beating rival Hellgate in a playoff. The Spartans took game one 10-0 and advanced to the tournament after winning game two 18-4. The Spartans were the three seed coming out of the west. The Class AA state softball tournament starts May 25th in Great Falls. 

