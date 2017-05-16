Butte-Silver Bow & Anaconda-Deer Lodge Law Enforcement give details about Deputy shooting

Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore was shot and killed early Tuesday morning near Three Forks, during a traffic stop.

The suspects took off from the scene then later were pursued by other law enforcement officers.

In Butte-Silver Bow, the suspects allegedly sped through the area at more than 100 mph and damaged police cars.

Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester said they spotted the suspect's vehicle on the Continental Drive interchange on I-90.

About three Butte officers were following the vehicle and one officer attempted to deploy stop sticks.

However, with the flow of traffic and two eighteen wheelers were in front of the suspect’s car, the stop sticks did not work.

Later, Montana Highway Patrol successfully hit the car with a spike strip, but the suspects continued driving.

Eventually, the suspect’s car came to a stop because of the flat tires from the spike strip.

The suspects came out of their car and started shooting at officers.

"Then the officers returned the fire. One of the suspects was struck in the head with a round and the second individual was hit in the hand with a gunshot,” said Lester.

Sheriff Lester said none of their officers were injured during the shooting.

However, three Butte police cars were damaged by gunshots and taken to Missoula for investigation purposes.

As for the Anaconda-Deer Lodge Chief of Law Enforcement Tim Barkell they received a call early Tuesday morning about Butte police pursuing the suspects.

Barkell said they sent three officers in two vehicles to assist them.

"According to my officers there was somebody laying in the back seat shooting at police cars,” said Barkell.

Barkell said none of his officers were injured as well.

The investigation is still ongoing.