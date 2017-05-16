Deputy shot and killed not far from Trooper DeLaittre

Deputy Moore was shot and killed not far from where another Montana Law Enforcement Officer was killed. Almost seven years ago, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper David DeLaittre was killed in the line of duty.

Around 4:20 pm, December 1st, 2010, Trooper DeLaittre stopped a vehicle after seeing a man walking nearby with a shotgun. Before DeLaittre exited the vehicle the driver of the truck started walking towards the police car, the driver then grabbed a shotgun from the back of his truck and fatally shot Trooper DeLaittre.

A Memorial was built in his honor by Denny DeLaittre, Trooper DeLaittre's father. This memorial not only remembers Trooper DeLaittre, but all Montana officers who have died in the line of duty since 1878.

Placed at the Memorial, a patrol car and a reader board, every time a law enforcement officer is killed in the line of duty, Denny DeLaittre changes the reader board sign to honor the fallen officer. He also turns the top lights of the patrol car on for 24 hours.