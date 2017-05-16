Police investigating Bozeman High School bomb threat

A bomb threat was received at Bozeman High School shortly after 12 pm Tuesday according to Superintendent Robert Watson.

The building, including the Hawk’s Nest Day Care, was safely evacuated as the Bozeman Police Department responded with bomb-sniffing dogs.

School was dismissed for the remainder of the day. All high school activities scheduled for today, including the Jazz Band Concert at the Willson auditorium, have been canceled.

Elementary and Middle Schools were not affected and school for those students proceeded as usual.

The District anticipates that high school will resume tomorrow as normally scheduled. Bozeman High School families will receive a status update by voicemail and email later this evening.

The investigation is ongoing.