Scanner traffic records harrowing details of deputy death

We scanned through scanner traffic records from Broadcastify, an online service that lets the public hear scanner traffic in real time, giving us more information about an early morning pursuit of two suspects and the death of Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy, Mason Moore.

The killing of the 42-year-old deputy has rocked Montana's law enforcement community and the public, resulting with an outpouring of support on social media.

Starting Tuesday morning at 2:37, 9-11 dispatch is alerted to a vehicle hitting speeds of 100 mph. The second call on the vehicle notes the location as near mile marker 100 on highway 287.

By 2:44 am contact is said to be lost with Deputy Moore. Six minutes later a call comes in saying an officer is down. The caller adds that she heard what sounded like a gunshot.

After this call the surrounding counties are notified, according to the recordings.

The location of the scene is relayed at 2:54 am with a mention of the suspects' California license plate.

Law enforcement confirmed earlier today that Lloyd Barrus was arrested and his son, the second suspect, was given medical treatment.

A police procession led the body of Deputy Moore away from the crime scene this afternoon.

Moore was a husband and a father of three children.