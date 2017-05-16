Patrol car towed away from crime scene, I-90 still closed

Authorities investigating the scene where a Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office was allegedly shot and killed early Tuesday morning, have towed away the patrol car out of the area.

The deputy, Mason Moore is a three year veteran of the sheriff's office. He was a husband and a father of three children.

Interstate 90 near Three Forks has been closed to traffic all morning since the shooting happened.

As of about 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Moore's patrol car was finally towed away. While Moore's body was escorted by a police procession to Billings for an autopsy.

As of late afternoon on Tuesday the interstate remained closed.

Gallatin County Sheriff's Brian Gootkin told ABC FOX Montana, KULR and KFBB reporters on scene that the scene was a giant and complex crime scene. Authorities from a variety of jurisdictions were investigating the area.

Our cameras caught the patrol car of Moore being towed away.

A previous story on the ongoing investigation can be found HERE

The suspects have been identified and are in custody in Missoula County.

They are 38-year-old Marshall Barrus of Gallatin County and 62-year-old Lloyd Barrus who's last known address in Bakersfield California according to law enforcement.

The Broadwater County Attorney is consulting with the Missoula County Attorney and charges will be filed at a later time.