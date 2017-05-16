Court OKs plan for $380M in Native American farmer lawsuit

By BLAKE NICHOLSON

Associated Press



BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - An appeals court has approved a plan for distributing $380 million left over from the U.S. government's loan discrimination settlement with American Indian farmers.



President Barack Obama's administration agreed in 2011 to pay $680 million to settle a lawsuit filed in 1999 by Indian farmers who said they were denied loans because of government discrimination. But only about half of the expected claims materialized.



A judge last year approved a plan for most of the leftover money to go to groups that help Indians, with just some going to farmers who filed claims. A three-judge panel with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit voted 2-1 Tuesday to uphold the ruling.



Plaintiffs' attorney Joseph Sellers applauded it. Appellants' attorney William A. Sherman called it "flawed."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)