Record high water in Bighorn River affecting fishing

By: David Kaplan

According to Steve Davies with the US Bureau of Reclamation, the Bighorn River is experiencing the highest recorded amount of water inflow.

Billings Fly Shop owner Richard Romersa says high water is a double edged sword for the fly-fishing industry. High water is needed to bolster fisheries and river with fish, Romersa said, but what also comes with that high water is more difficult dry fly and wade fishing.

"I'm doing pretty well, in fact I've had a good spring so far," Richard Romersa, Eastbud Fly shop owner. "You know, more water is better than less water, that's for darn sure. It's just made it a little bit tougher for people to get out and fish because of some of the high flows on the Bighorn."

John Shirley, East Nest Lodge's manager in Hardin, says the guided trips and fly shops have been more affected by the high water levels than his business has. He says guides have told him that they've had people cancel guides because the dry fly and wade fishing is not good this year.

He says the high waters make it dangerous for people paddling and suggests for no first-time oarsman go out by themselves.