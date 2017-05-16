Suspected shooter of Broadwater Co. deputy no stranger to law enforcement

Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin confirms a Broadwater County deputy was killed following a shooting Tuesday morning.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin confirms a Broadwater County deputy was killed following a shooting Tuesday morning.
Our hometown proud continues this week in Ennis, Montana. Every week this month, ABC FOX Montana is taking our show on the road to find out what makes many of Montana’s small towns unique.
Our hometown proud continues this week in Ennis, Montana. Every week this month, ABC FOX Montana is taking our show on the road to find out what makes many of Montana’s small towns unique.
A first look at the suspects' vehicle shows a white Chevy loaded onto the bed of a tow truck.
A first look at the suspects' vehicle shows a white Chevy loaded onto the bed of a tow truck.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin confirms on air with ABC FOX Montana, KFBB and KULR that the suspects in the deadly officer involved shooting is a father and son duo.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin confirms on air with ABC FOX Montana, KFBB and KULR that the suspects in the deadly officer involved shooting is a father and son duo.
Kyle Petty, among other sporting legends, are biking through Treasure State scenery, in support of the charity Victory Junction
Kyle Petty, among other sporting legends, are biking through Treasure State scenery, in support of the charity Victory Junction
ABC FOX Montana and KULR will continue coverage on our SWX station at 12 pm, following the shooting and death of a Montana deputy.
ABC FOX Montana and KULR will continue coverage on our SWX station at 12 pm, following the shooting and death of a Montana deputy.
Appraisers from the Antiques Roadshow came to the Gallatin History Museum Saturday, to appraise treasures found here in the Gallatin Valley.
Appraisers from the Antiques Roadshow came to the Gallatin History Museum Saturday, to appraise treasures found here in the Gallatin Valley.