Suspected shooter of Broadwater Co. deputy no stranger to law enforcement

ABC FOX Montana is learning more about the two suspects involved in Tuesday morning's fatal shooting of a Broadwater County Sheriff's deputy.

Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin says that the suspects are a father and son duo.

The father, who is no stranger to law enforcement, is identified as 62-year-old Lloyd Barrus.

The son is identified as Marshall Barrus, 38, from Gallatin County.

According to an article from Belgrade News, the younger Barrus was charged with a felony offense of burglary in November 2016.

Lloyd Barrus was the driver of the vehicle in the early high-speed chase that began in Gallatin County and spanned multiple counties.

Lloyd Barrus was arrested just east of Rock Creek, in Missoula County, and is charged with felony deliberate homicide.

He is currently at the Missoula County Jail.

Lloyd Barrus has a track record with law enforcement.

An ABC FOX Montana investigation has dug up multiple arrests, from the states in which he lived.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says that Lloyd Barrus's last known address is Bakersfield, California. He has also lived in Alaska, California and Idaho.

While in Idaho, court documents indicate that he was arrested for assault or battery, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, DUI, attempt to elude a police officer, carrying a weapon while under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Even more disturbing is what Barrus had recently posted on his Twitter feed.

On Monday, he posted a YouTube video of the song 'Silent Running' from Mike & the Mechanics.

The video depicts a man, who traveled to outerspace and needs to warn his family back on earth that something "bad" will happen, such as an uprising, an anarchy, or a breakdown in society.

That song, along this tweet, "Urgent... Imminent... a military coup is about to take place," paint a picture of a man who distrusts the government and law enforcement.

The Broadwater County Attorney is consulting with the Missoula County Attorney and charges will be filed at a later time.