Broadwater County Sheriff addresses loss of Deputy Moore

Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan released a statement following the shooting death of Deputy Mason Moore.

“This is a tremendously sad day for all of us here in Broadwater County,” Sheriff Meehan said. “It’s difficult to adequately describe how devastating it feels to lose one of our own in the line of duty. Our deputy died protecting the citizens of our county and displayed remarkable courage until the very end. His actions will never be forgotten.”

The Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the incident.

Law enforcement tell us that a total of four crime scenes are being evaluated, stretching from Butte to Rock Creek.

Others assisting in response to the incident and the crime scene investigations include the Montana Highway Patrol, the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office, the Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff’s Office, the Anaconda Police Department, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, and the Granite County Sheriff’s Office.