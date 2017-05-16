Montana lawmakers offer condolences following deputy's death

Following the death of Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore, Montana lawmakers are extending their condolences.

Senator Steve Daines released the following statement...

"“My thoughts and prayers are with the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office,the deputy's family and the community I stand with law enforcement and I am deeply grateful for all they do to keep Montana safe.”

Daines has been in contact with the Broadwater county Sheriff's Office.

This afternoon Senator Jon Tester issued his statement saying...

"With a heavy heart, Sharla and I join all Montanans today to mourn the loss of Deputy Mason Moore. We send our condolences to the Moore family and his colleagues at the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office. Montanans are grateful for his service to our state, and we will not forget his sacrifice.”

Around 2:45 Governor Bullock released his statement saying...

“My wife Lisa and I offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Deputy Mason Moore. A life taken too soon, our state is safer and stronger because of the daily courage, commitment, and sacrifice of this hero.”