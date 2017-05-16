Identity of fallen sheriff's deputy revealed

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - An appeals court has approved a plan for distributing $380 million left over from the U.S. government's loan discrimination settlement with American Indian farmers.
Following the death of Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore, Montana lawmakers are extending their condolences.
According to Steve Davies with the US Bureau of Reclamation, the Bighorn River is experiencing the highest recorded amount of water inflow. Billings fly shop owner Richard Romersa says high water is a double edged sword for the fly-fishing industry.
Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan released a statement following the shooting death of Deputy Mason Moore.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said a police procession, which is customary to show respect, led the body of the fallen Broadwater County sheriff's deputy away from the crime scene.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin confirms a Broadwater County deputy was killed following a shooting Tuesday morning.
Our hometown proud continues this week in Ennis, Montana. Every week this month, ABC FOX Montana is taking our show on the road to find out what makes many of Montana’s small towns unique.
A first look at the suspects' vehicle shows a white Chevy loaded onto the bed of a tow truck.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin confirms on air with ABC FOX Montana, KFBB and KULR that the suspects in the deadly officer involved shooting is a father and son duo.
Kyle Petty, among other sporting legends, are biking through Treasure State scenery, in support of the charity Victory Junction
ABC FOX Montana and KULR will continue coverage on our SWX station at 12 pm, following the shooting and death of a Montana deputy.
Appraisers from the Antiques Roadshow came to the Gallatin History Museum Saturday, to appraise treasures found here in the Gallatin Valley.
