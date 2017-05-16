Identity of fallen sheriff's deputy revealed

The Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Deputy murdered this morning on Highway 287 near Three Forks. Deputy Mason Moore was a three year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office.

He was a husband and a father of three children.

The suspects have been identified and are in custody in Missoula County. They are 38-year-old Marshall Barrus of Gallatin County and 62-year-old Lloyd Barrus who's last known address in Bakersfield California according to law enforcement.

The Broadwater County Attorney is consulting with the Missoula County Attorney and charges will be filed at a later time.