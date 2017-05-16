WATCH: Police procession for fallen sheriff's deputy

Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said a police procession, which is customary to show respect, led the body of the fallen Broadwater County sheriff's deputy away from the crime scene. The deputy was shot and killed during an altercation with two suspects during a traffic stop.

The driver, Lloyd Barrus, was arrested and charged with deliberate homicide. His son's condition (the second suspect) has not been released.

The procession was captured live by our reporter Cassie Shirm.