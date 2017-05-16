WATCH: Police procession for fallen sheriff's deputy

In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.
Saturday May 13th the University of Montana held their 120th graduating ceremony.
Responding officers were informed by dispatch that the threat occurred over the phone and Walmart management was evacuating the store.
On Monday May 22nd, a fundraiser featuring Violin virtuoso Wai Mizutani, will be held to raise money for Peggy’s House.
34 year old April Elizabeth Barrows from Kalispell has been identified as the woman killed in a two vehicle crash that took place near the Gold Country Casino on Thursday May 11th around 8:30 PM.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin confirms a Broadwater County deputy was killed following a shooting Tuesday morning.
Our hometown proud continues this week in Ennis, Montana. Every week this month, ABC FOX Montana is taking our show on the road to find out what makes many of Montana’s small towns unique.
A first look at the suspects' vehicle shows a white Chevy loaded onto the bed of a tow truck.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin confirms on air with ABC FOX Montana, KFBB and KULR that the suspects in the deadly officer involved shooting is a father and son duo.
Kyle Petty, among other sporting legends, are biking through Treasure State scenery, in support of the charity Victory Junction
ABC FOX Montana and KULR will continue coverage on our SWX station at 12 pm, following the shooting and death of a Montana deputy.
Appraisers from the Antiques Roadshow came to the Gallatin History Museum Saturday, to appraise treasures found here in the Gallatin Valley.
