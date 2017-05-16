First look at suspects' vehicle in deputy shooting

First look at the suspects' vehicle

A first look at the suspects' vehicle shows a white Chevy loaded onto the bed of a tow truck.

The driver, Lloyd Barrus, was arrested and is being charged with deliberate homicide in the death of unnamed deputy. Barrus' son is receiving medical attention for unknown injuries.

Lloyd Barrus will not be in court today. ABC FOX Montana will alert viewers of his first appearance.

Missoula County Sheriff's Office says the incident started in Three Forks when two suspects began a shootout with officers in the area.

A BOLO was issued and the vehicle was spotted in Anaconda.

The Missoula County Sheriff says a chase ensued. Law enforcement deployed a spike strip, which the suspects' vehicle hit in Powell County, but kept driving.

As the chase neared Missoula, the county became involved. Sheriff's deputies say the suspect began firing at law enforcement about 35 miles east of Missoula,

The vehicle stopped east of Rock Creek and sheriff's deputies say a suspect began shooting at officers again.

The name of the killed deputy has not been released. Family is being notified.