Noon LIVE show: continuing coverage on fallen deputy

In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.
Saturday May 13th the University of Montana held their 120th graduating ceremony.
Responding officers were informed by dispatch that the threat occurred over the phone and Walmart management was evacuating the store.
On Monday May 22nd, a fundraiser featuring Violin virtuoso Wai Mizutani, will be held to raise money for Peggy’s House.
34 year old April Elizabeth Barrows from Kalispell has been identified as the woman killed in a two vehicle crash that took place near the Gold Country Casino on Thursday May 11th around 8:30 PM.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin confirms a Broadwater County deputy is killed following a shooting Tuesday morning. Multiple agencies are investigating after the officer-involved shooting near Rock Creek. Missoula County Sheriff's Offices says the incident started in Three Forks when two suspects got in a shootout with officers in the area. A BOLO was issued and the vehicle was spotted in Anaconda. Missoula County Sheriffs say a chase began and the vehicle went over a ...
Our hometown proud continues this week in Ennis, Montana. Every week this month, ABC FOX Montana is taking our show on the road to find out what makes many of Montana’s small towns unique.
Kyle Petty, among other sporting legends, are biking through Treasure State scenery, in support of the charity Victory Junction
Appraisers from the Antiques Roadshow came to the Gallatin History Museum Saturday, to appraise treasures found here in the Gallatin Valley.
For nearly a century, Helena’s Vigilante Parade has been celebrated every spring in the capitol city. “It's the oldest high school parade in the nation. It’s 93 years old this year and they celebrate the historical components of the area around Montana and Helena specifically,” said Greg Upham, Assistant Superintendent of Helena Public Schools But the tradition is under scrutiny because of what some are calling a culturally insensitive display. Some feel that...
As the final days of Missoula’s historic Mercantile building continue through the Spring, it’s lone preserved facade gave developers a whole new challenge
The Old Mercantile Brick Giveaway gave Missoula's Merc fans a chance to keep a piece for themselves
