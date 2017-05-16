Noon LIVE show: continuing coverage on fallen deputy

ABC FOX Montana and KULR will continue coverage on our SWX station at 12 pm, following the shooting and death of a Montana deputy.

Missoula County Sheriff's Office says the incident started in Three Forks when two suspects began a shootout with officers in the area. A BOLO was issued and the vehicle was spotted in Anaconda. Missoula County Sheriff's say a chase began and the vehicle went over a spike strip in Powell County, but kept driving.

Missoula County became involved as the chase reached closer to Missoula. Sheriff's deputies say the suspect began firing at law enforcement about 35 miles east of Missoula, The vehicle stopped just east of Rock Creek and sheriff's deputies say the suspect began shooting at officers again. The suspect was shot and transported to the hospital, the driver was taken into custody.