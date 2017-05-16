UPDATE: Father and son suspected in Montana deadly officer shoot - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

UPDATE: Father and son suspected in Montana deadly officer shooting

First look at the suspects' vehicle First look at the suspects' vehicle

Traffic is slowly reopening near the scene of today's fatal. 

One suspect is in custody, the father, and the son is in the hospital. His injuries are unknown. 

At this time, no information on who shot the gun has been released. 

Lloyd Barrus is being charged with deliberate homicide. 

Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin confirms on air with ABC FOX Montana, KFBB and KULR that the suspects in the deadly officer involved shooting is a father and son duo. 

Gootkin told our Cassie Schirm while on air that the son is a resident of Gallatin County. 

According to Missoula County Sheriff's Investigators, a suspect, Lloyd Barrus, was booked Wednesday morning into Missoula County jail. According to Missoula County jail records, he has been charged with deliberate homicide and will appear in justice court Wednesday morning.

Earlier in the morning Gootkin said a Broadwater County deputy was killed following a shooting Tuesday morning.

Multiple agencies are investigating after an officer-involved shooting near Three Forks. 

Missoula County Sheriff's Office says the incident started in Three Forks when two suspects began a shootout with officers in the area. A BOLO was issued and the vehicle was spotted in Anaconda. Missoula County Sheriff's say a chase began and the vehicle went over a spike strip in Powell County, but kept driving. 

Missoula County became involved as the chase reached closer to Missoula. Sheriff's deputies say the suspect began firing at law enforcement about 35 miles east of Missoula, The vehicle stopped just east of Rock Creek and sheriff's deputies say the suspect began shooting at officers again. The suspect was shot and transported to the hospital, the driver was taken into custody. 

Westbound I-90 is closed near Rock Creek while officers investigate. Highway 287 from I-90 south to US-2 is closed as well according to Gallatin County officials. Investigators anticipate the scene will remain closed for several hours, so please use alternate routes.

Montana Department of Transportation says westbound vehicles will be piloted through eastbound lanes. They say to expect delays.

