Eastern wall collapse makes Missoula Merc site a danger zone

As the final days of Missoula’s historic Mercantile building continue through the Spring, it’s lone preserved facade gave developers a whole new challenge on Monday morning.

In the morning, it resulted in the closures of nearby businesses and added congestion in Downtown Missoula’s roadways.

In the evening, Butch Larcombe with Northwestern energy confirmed a 90-minute, emergency power outage was scheduled as well.

All because the pharmacy structure-- which developer Andy Holloran said was supposed to be preserved as part of his deal with the city—collapsed along its eastern wall.

“As we got to this component, we realized that the building itself and the structural condition is significantly worse than even we anticipated,” Holloran said Monday afternoon.

Page Goode with Preserve Historic Missoula said her first reaction was “Oh no,” followed shortly after by saying she knew something like this was going to happen.

Goode pointed to a $3 million bond agreement that was in place between the city and Holloran, which was arranged to make sure the pharmacy would be preserved.

Now, she said, she's not sure if Monday's incident means that agreement is still intact.

"In the end, it is better to just take the whole thing down than to have that little bit of a jewel box, as we called it, to look like it was being eaten by a Marriott Hotel,” Goode said.

But what did it feel like for the people walking down Higgins Street on Monday? With yellow tape seemingly all around them, some told ABC Fox Montana they were concerned the building could collapse and flood the street with sharp bricks.

Others said the top priority should be safety over preservation, and some even went as far as to suggest this had been part of the developers plan all along.

But for University of Montana graduate Elizabeth Koenige, it’s a much less concerning walk down Higgins street for her and her family.

“I think its a necessary precaution to have the road be as safe as possible,” Koenige said, with the pharmacy building still in tact behind her. “I think its a smart choice. I'm not alarmed because they do take precautions, and Missoula takes a lot of pride in how their downtown looks, so I'm not worried."

Holloran said in one regard, he isn’t worried either, and that’s his goal to keep the walls of the pharmacy preserved in the new hotel.

It’s just going to take more work than he planned.

"External shoring is going in as we speak, which was planned all along,” Holloran said. “We'll have to go through more shoring than anticipated, to make sure they remain in-tact and can be incorporated into the new Mercantile."

Another group that shouldn’t be concerned: anyone looking to attend Monday’s sold-out show at the Wilma, featuring the Fleet Foxes.

Larcombe said the theater shouldn’t be affected by the emergency power outage, but said the blocks holding the Mercantile and the Florence Hotel will have to deal with a lack of power for 90 minutes.

More will be known on Tuesday, when Holloran said his engineer will arrive in Missoula to assess the damage, and what to do next.