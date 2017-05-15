My Home in Montana promotes Montana made products

Our hometown proud continues this week in Ennis, Montana.

Every week this month, ABC FOX Montana is taking our show on the road to find out what makes many of Montana’s small towns unique.

In Ennis, our Cassie Schirm profiles a shop you could consider a mecca of Montana goods and vendors and what the owner is doing to encourage other small entrepreneurs.

Tammy Haas owner of the My Home in Montana store recently was named Retailer of the Year during a reception for the 2017 Made in Montana tradeshow.

"People that come in here just want to be able to bring a piece of Montana home so knowing that it's made here I think it makes it that much more special to them," said Tammy Haas, owner.

From huckleberry treats to artwork and handmade crafts, Haas' store represents more than 80 made in Montana vendors from all over Montana including places like Pray, Florence, Missoula and Bozeman.

Haas said her top selling product in the store is huckleberry jam along with the huckleberry products that keep the tourist coming back for more."

"Because huckleberry berries don't grow everywhere, a lot of people don't know what a huckleberry is,” said Haas. “They just want to try it and take it home it kind of is funny to me that it's my number one seller in the store.”

One tourist on her way back home showed me some of the huckleberry goodies she is bringing back to her family.

"I thought it would be fun to get things from Montana, because I tell them about Idaho where I was at and about Washington where we are from, but Montana is on the way through," said Debbie Anderson from Washington State.

Haas says tourist love to ask her where the products are from.

“People kind of want to know that story so they can bring it back home so when they're giving that gift they can kind of share that story of of why that product is unique," said Haas.