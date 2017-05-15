Knocking out Parkinson's Disease

Hundreds of thousands of older adults are diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease every year in the United States.

While many of the treatments for the disorder consist of hard-to-pronounce medications, adults at one Helena gym have a new therapy that includes lacing up boxing gloves.

For Jen Buszka, the idea of treating Parkinson’s Disease with a high-intensity boxing workout came, when her husband was diagnosed.

A Recreational Therapist, Buszka became a certified coach of rock steady boxing and teaches a class to people with Parkinson’s three times a week.

"It helps people with their current symptoms today and also helps slow progression of their disease. It also keeps them functioning better for a longer period of time,” said Buszka.

Parkinson's Disease is a chronic disorder that affects a person's central nervous system, causing shakes, stiffness and a loss of balance.

But for the last seven months, people here at the rock steady boxing class have seen improvements in their flexibility, strength, and movement around the room.

In fact, this boxing class has been showing some improvements for people who do have Parkinson's Disease.

Boxing student David Taylor said after five months of class, he's comfortable doing everyday tasks now.

"The core exercises that we do is really good. The exercise strengthens you up...they make it that you feel comfortable with getting back to the everyday swing of things,” said Taylor.

As for coach Jen Buszka's husband, the payoff comes in feeling better.

"I take fewer pharmaceuticals. I feel better during the day after the workout,” said Frish

The average class size is about thirteen people and anyone with Parkinson's is welcome.

Class starts at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the martial arts studio on Ptarmigan Street.