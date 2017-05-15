Report: Trump shared secret info about IS with Russians - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Report: Trump shared secret info about IS with Russians

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Washington Post is reporting that President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information about Islamic State militants to Russian officials during a meeting at the White House last week.
    
The newspaper cites current and former U.S. officials who say Trump jeopardized a critical source of intelligence on IS in his conversations with the Russian foreign minister and the Russian ambassador to the U.S. They say Trump offered details about an IS terror threat related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft.
    
The newspaper says the information was very sensitive and had been provided by a U.S. partner.
    
National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster says no intelligence sources or methods were discussed and no military operations were disclosed that were not already known publicly.
    
The CIA is declining to comment.

