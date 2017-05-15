Trump details anti-abortion ban over US global health aid

By CATHERINE LUCEY

Associated Press



WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is moving forward with a plan to massively expand a ban on federal dollars going to international groups that perform abortions or provide abortion information.



Senior administration officials said Monday that a plan to expand the so-called "Mexico City Policy" had gone into effect. The policy would apply broadly to organizations receiving U.S. global health assistance. Past versions of the ban specifically targeted international family planning groups.



About $8.8 billion in funding could be impacted, far more than the $600,000 covered under the previous version of the ban. The expanded policy is being dubbed "Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance."



The officials said the ban would apply to groups working on HIV/AIDS, malaria, maternal and child health, reproductive issues and global health.

