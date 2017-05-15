Pence earned about $110,000 in 2016 as governor of Indiana - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Pence earned about $110,000 in 2016 as governor of Indiana

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By JULIE BYKOWICZ
Associated Press
    
WASHINGTON (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence earned about $110,000 last year, entirely from his salary as governor of Indiana.
    
That's according to a personal financial disclosure report Pence filed Monday with the Office of Government Ethics.
    
A White House official says President Donald Trump will soon file his own updated financial forms, but did not give details and demanded anonymity to discuss the matter ahead of the filing. Previous presidents have filed updated financial information during their first year in office, even though they are not required to do so until the second year.
    
Pence's wife, Karen, valued her "That's My Towel Charm" craft business at less than $1,001, and her work as a painter at less than $1,001, the new report notes.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

