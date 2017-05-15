Missoula man sentenced for sex trafficking minor

Roam Savage Chandler, 22, of Missoula, was sentenced to 120 months in prison, 10 years supervised release, and a $200 special assessment for sex trafficking of a minor and using an interstate facility to promote prostitution.

Chandler was sentence by United States District Court Judge Donald W. Molloy on Friday, May 12, 2017

In April and May 2017, Chandler sex trafficked a 17-year old girl and promoted the prostitution of a 22-year old woman in Missoula. Chandler advertised both females on the website backpages, making money when the woman engaged in commercial sex acts.

FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Ricky Shelbourne said, “"Human trafficking is a devastating crime that the FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue to fight aggressively. Today’s sentencing is the result of a collaborative effort, multiple agencies working together with one goal, to keep youth and vulnerable individuals safe from those who prey on them."

Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force Officer Guy Baker said, “This case resulted from Missoula PD patrol officers contacting the juvenile victim at a local hotel and recognizing she was a possible trafficking victim. The resulting investigation by MPD and the FBI's Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force identified the suspect and a second trafficking victim. This is a serious crime happening in Missoula and in other communities across Montana. The FBI and Missoula PD take a very proactive approach in investigating and prosecuting the suspects who exploit the females involved in these sex trafficking cases.”

Chandler’s investigation was conducted by the Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Missoula Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Cyndee L. Peterson prosecuted the case.