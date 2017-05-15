AMBER Alert: missing girls from Idaho

An AMBER Alert has been issued for 7-year-old Madison Dundon and Jaylynn Dundon, 6. Madison's Caucasian with blue eyes and blonde hair, roughly 4 foot. Her ears are pierced.

According to our ABC affiliate in Idaho, the girls where last seen 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10th. The father, Joshua Dundon, 29, was known to drive a silver 2005 Chevrolet Silverado quad-cab diesel pickup with Idaho license 1A U473T.

They were last seen in Eureka County, Nevada where the vehicle was located burned.

A release received by our affiliate says the three maybe camping.