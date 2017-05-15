Governor Bullock announces tourism grants for 10 Montana communities

Governor Steve Bullock announced $226,200 in funding for development and enhancement of tourism infrastructure in 10 Montana communities.

“Tourism is one of Montana’s leading industries and positively impacts both communities large and small all across the state,” said Governor Steve Bullock. “Tourism grants help these communities make investments that will strengthen our economy and grow Montana as a top destination to visit, live, work, and play.”

The funds are being made available through the Tourism Grant Program at the Department of Commerce, Office of Tourism and Business Development. The program awards funds to projects that strengthen Montana’s economy through the development and enhancement of the state’s tourism industry.

The program offers funding in three categories: tourism digital development, tourism infrastructure and tourism event paid media advertising.

Full List of Grant Recipients

Alpine Artisans of Seeley Lake received $4,000 from the Event Paid Media Advertising category for out-of-state advertising for the Maclean Festival.

The Bigfork Chamber of Commerce received $18,000 from the Digital Development category for visitor-related website upgrades.

The Choteau Chamber of Commerce received $500 from the Infrastructure category for upgrades to its visitor information center.

The Emerson Center for the Arts & Culture of Bozeman received $13,734 from the Infrastructure category for a new outdoor PA system, stage and theater lighting.

Glacier Babe Ruth of Columbia Falls received $102,466 from the Infrastructure category for grandstands replacement.

Great Divide Snow Sports of Marysville received $48,500 from the Infrastructure category for updating and replacing snowmaking equipment.

The Helmville Community Club received $15,500 from the Infrastructure category for grandstands restoration.

Mainstreet Uptown Butte received $16,000 from the Event Paid Media Advertising category for out-of-state advertising for the Montana Folk Festival.

The Meagher County Chamber of Commerce received $2,000 from the Infrastructure category for the Meagher County Art and Cultural Trail.

The Whitefish CVB received $5,500 from the Infrastructure category for a wayfinding kiosk.

This round of grants concludes $950,000 in funding for fiscal year 2017. Additional funding will become available July 1.

For more information related to the Tourism Grant Program, visit MarketMT.com.