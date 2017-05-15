Darren bio

Darren is from Clarkston, WA and a recent graduate of the University of Idaho. In Moscow, he obtained a degree in Broadcasting and Digital Media, with an Area of Emphasis (Minor) in Poli Sci/American Studies/Economics.

He is excited to make the move to Missoula and work for ABC/FOX Montana.

While in Moscow, Darren was heavily involved with recruitment for the Greek System and university. A reason he is excited to be in Missoula, is because he has heard it been called ‘A bigger Moscow’.

Darren is a big sports fan. His favorite teams are the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and the Seattle Sonics. His favorite sports memory is storming the ugly blue field at Boise State, when the Vandals beat Colorado State in the 2016 Idaho Potato Bowl.