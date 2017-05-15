Gianforte loans himself $1M in bid for Montana US House

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press



HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Republican Greg Gianforte has dipped into his own pocketbook by loaning himself $1 million to finance his bid for Montana's seat in the U.S. House.



New filings with the Federal Election Commission show the Bozeman Republican has raised more than $3.4 million since launching his bid for Congress.



A May 25 special election will determine who heads to Washington to fill the seat vacated by Ryan Zinke, now President Donald Trump's Interior secretary.



Democrat Rob Quist has collected nearly $3.3 million through May 5, with $3.2 million of his haul coming from individual donors.



During his unsuccessful bid for governor last year, Gianforte contributed about $6 million of his own money toward his own campaign.



Meanwhile, outside independent campaign groups have spent at least $5.1 million on the race.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

5/15/2017 9:43:21 AM (GMT -6:00)