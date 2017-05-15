A DIY resistance tries to keep the fight against Trump fresh - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

A DIY resistance tries to keep the fight against Trump fresh

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI
Associated Press
    
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) - The self-proclaimed resistance against Donald Trump is settling in for the long haul.
    
Activists have spread their target from the president to member of Congress. They've launched a long series of protests and efforts to pack town halls to urge complete defiance of Trump's agenda.
    
The activism is largely decentralized and spearheaded by novice activists like Colorado's Katie Farnan. She is a mother of two who has a 30-hour-a-week job for a nonprofit. But she spends her nights and weekends coordinating protests and video campaigns in Colorado. She and others like her are guided by an online toolkit written by two former Democratic congressional staffers who hope to create a tea party of the left.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

