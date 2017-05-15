Remaining portions of historic building fall, closing Higgins

North Higgins Avenue in downtown Missoula is closed between Front Street and Main Street.

Our reporter on the scene said the back side of the historic mercantile building started to fall, prompting the closure. Crews are demolishing the Merc to make way for a new hotel. Just this weekend, they sold portions of the building to residents wanting to get a piece of the historic building.

We're told crews were working on that deconstruction this morning when the roof on the pharmacy portion started to cave in.

Previous reports in the Missoulian have said developers may have to pay as much as a $3 million fine if the pharmacy section of the Merc is not preserved.

As of about 8:45 a.m. Monday, the sidewalk on the west side of Higgins reopened.

Check back for details throughout the day.