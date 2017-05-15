Remaining portions of historic building fall, closing Higgins

North Higgins Avenue in downtown Missoula is closed between Front Street and Main Street.
Our reporter on the scene said the back side of the historic mercantile building started to fall, prompting the closure. Crews are demolishing the Merc to make way for a new hotel. Just this weekend, they sold portions of the building to residents wanting to get a piece of the historic building.
We're told crews were working on that deconstruction this morning when the roof on the pharmacy portion started to cave in.
Previous reports in the Missoulian have said developers may have to pay as much as a $3 million fine if the pharmacy section of the Merc is not preserved.
As of about 8:45 a.m. Monday, the sidewalk on the west side of Higgins reopened.
Check back for details throughout the day.
Sheriff Holton said that the investigation has confirmed that 75-year-old Wesley H. Coffin shot and killed his wife, 69-year-old Kaylin Ray, and then committed suicide at the home they shared east of Corvallis.
Sheriff Holton said that the investigation has confirmed that 75-year-old Wesley H. Coffin shot and killed his wife, 69-year-old Kaylin Ray, and then committed suicide at the home they shared east of Corvallis.
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Preliminary results from the necropsy of the Canyon Pack alpha female wolf showed that she suffered from a gunshot wound. Hikers discovered the mortally wounded wolf April 11, 2017, inside Yellowstone National Park near Gardiner, Montana.
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Preliminary results from the necropsy of the Canyon Pack alpha female wolf showed that she suffered from a gunshot wound. Hikers discovered the mortally wounded wolf April 11, 2017, inside Yellowstone National Park near Gardiner, Montana.
NEW YORK (AP) - The White House is facing criticism for a possible security breach after it allowed a Russian news service photographer into the Oval Office to snap photos of President Donald Trump and a pair of top Russian officials.
NEW YORK (AP) - The White House is facing criticism for a possible security breach after it allowed a Russian news service photographer into the Oval Office to snap photos of President Donald Trump and a pair of top Russian officials.
CODY, Wyo. (AP) - A man was attacked and injured by a grizzly bear while searching for antlers shed by deer and elk in northwestern Wyoming, near Cody.
CODY, Wyo. (AP) - A man was attacked and injured by a grizzly bear while searching for antlers shed by deer and elk in northwestern Wyoming, near Cody.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - U.S. Department of Justice officials say a new audit has uncovered problems with how the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation managed $2.3 million in federal grants intended to address violence against women, substance abuse and tribal justice.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - U.S. Department of Justice officials say a new audit has uncovered problems with how the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation managed $2.3 million in federal grants intended to address violence against women, substance abuse and tribal justice.
Kyle Petty, among other sporting legends, are biking through Treasure State scenery, in support of the charity Victory Junction
Kyle Petty, among other sporting legends, are biking through Treasure State scenery, in support of the charity Victory Junction
34 year old April Elizabeth Barrows from Kalispell has been identified as the woman killed in a two vehicle crash that took place near the Gold Country Casino on Thursday May 11th around 8:30 PM.
34 year old April Elizabeth Barrows from Kalispell has been identified as the woman killed in a two vehicle crash that took place near the Gold Country Casino on Thursday May 11th around 8:30 PM.
The Old Mercantile Brick Giveaway gave Missoula's Merc fans a chance to keep a piece for themselves
The Old Mercantile Brick Giveaway gave Missoula's Merc fans a chance to keep a piece for themselves
The American Veterinary Medical Association has officially confirmed Pima Medical’s new accreditation as Montana’s only veterinary technician program
The American Veterinary Medical Association has officially confirmed Pima Medical’s new accreditation as Montana’s only veterinary technician program
KALISPELL- FWP and the Federal Wildlife Service say they have captured a 209-pound 3-yr old male grizzly bear in the Eureka area, on May 11th. Scientists say the bear killed eight domestic sheep.
KALISPELL- FWP and the Federal Wildlife Service say they have captured a 209-pound 3-yr old male grizzly bear in the Eureka area, on May 11th. Scientists say the bear killed eight domestic sheep.
Saturday evening in Kalispell, Sen. Jon Tester will be joining Rob Quist to encourage Montanans to get out and vote early.
Saturday evening in Kalispell, Sen. Jon Tester will be joining Rob Quist to encourage Montanans to get out and vote early.
Saturday May 13th the University of Montana held their 120th graduating ceremony.
Saturday May 13th the University of Montana held their 120th graduating ceremony.