Missoula roads closed after portions of remaining mercantile collapse

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Washington Post is reporting that President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information about Islamic State militants to Russian officials during a meeting at the White House last week.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is moving forward with a plan to massively expand a ban on federal dollars going to international groups that perform abortions or provide abortion information.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence earned about $110,000 last year, entirely from his salary as governor of Indiana. That's according to a personal financial disclosure report Pence filed Monday with the Office of Government Ethics.
An AMBER Alert has been issued for 7-year-old Madison Dundon and Jaylynn Dundon, 6. Madison's Caucasian with blue eyes and blonde hair, roughly 4 foot. Her ears are pierced.
Roam Savage Chandler, 22, of Missoula, was sentenced to 120 months in prison, 10 years supervised release, and a $200 special assessment for sex trafficking of a minor and using an interstate facility to promote prostitution.
Kyle Petty, among other sporting legends, are biking through Treasure State scenery, in support of the charity Victory Junction
34 year old April Elizabeth Barrows from Kalispell has been identified as the woman killed in a two vehicle crash that took place near the Gold Country Casino on Thursday May 11th around 8:30 PM.
Appraisers from the Antiques Roadshow came to the Gallatin History Museum Saturday, to appraise treasures found here in the Gallatin Valley.
North Higgins Avenue in downtown Missoula is closed between Front Street and Main Street.
The Old Mercantile Brick Giveaway gave Missoula's Merc fans a chance to keep a piece for themselves
Saturday May 13th the University of Montana held their 120th graduating ceremony.
The American Veterinary Medical Association has officially confirmed Pima Medical’s new accreditation as Montana’s only veterinary technician program
