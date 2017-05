Some of us will see a little sunshine today. But look for building clouds to the west ahead of our next weather system. This one looks like it’ll bring winter back to Montana starting Tuesday night. We could even see accumulating snow above 5,000 feet with some areas in the SW mountains seeing a LOT of snow! Here are Monday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 54°/33° Butte: 52°/29° Kalispell: 57°/37° Missoula: 59°/38°