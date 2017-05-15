Montana to play Washington in NCAA Tournament

After winning their first ever Big Sky Conference title on Saturday, the Montana Grizzly softball team decided the only way to celebrate was with a party; a watch party with the entire team and their new shiny trophy. ESPN2 aired the NCAA Tournament selection show, which paired the Big Sky champs with the University of Washington, with all regional games being in Seattle.

Washington, a perennial softball power in the Pac-12, will host as the number six overall seed in the entire tournament. Joining Montana and Washington in the Seattle regional are the University of Michigan Wolverines and the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Grizzlies (35-22), have recently played the Huskies. Back in the fall season, Washington came over to Missoula, and barely escaped with a 8-7 victory. These two teams know one another.

The game between the Huskies and Grizzlies will be this coming Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 9:30 (MT). The game can be streamed or watched on ESPN3.

Washington has won a national title as recently as 2009, and their 43-11 record during the regular season tied them for third in the Pac-12 behind Oregon and UCLA. They enter the tournament winners of 13 of their last 14 games.

