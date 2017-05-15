Montana to play Washington in NCAA Tournament - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana to play Washington in NCAA Tournament

Posted: Updated:

After winning their first ever Big Sky Conference title on Saturday, the Montana Grizzly softball team decided the only way to celebrate was with a party; a watch party with the entire team and their new shiny trophy. ESPN2 aired the NCAA Tournament selection show, which paired the Big Sky champs with the University of Washington, with all regional games being in Seattle.

Washington, a perennial softball power in the Pac-12, will host as the number six overall seed in the entire tournament. Joining Montana and Washington in the Seattle regional are the University of Michigan Wolverines and the Fresno State Bulldogs. 

The Grizzlies (35-22), have recently played the Huskies. Back in the fall season, Washington came over to Missoula, and barely escaped with a 8-7 victory. These two teams know one another. 

The game between the Huskies and Grizzlies will be this coming Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 9:30 (MT). The game can be streamed or watched on ESPN3. 

Washington has won a national title as recently as 2009, and their 43-11 record during the regular season tied them for third in the Pac-12 behind Oregon and UCLA. They enter the tournament winners of 13 of their last 14 games. 

Stick with ABC FOX Montana all week for extended coverage of the Big Sky Champions!

  • College SportsMore>>

  • Montana to play Washington in NCAA Tournament

    Montana to play Washington in NCAA Tournament

    Monday, May 15 2017 12:57 AM EDT2017-05-15 04:57:48 GMT

    After winning their first ever Big Sky Conference title on Saturday, the Montana Grizzly softball team decided the only way to celebrate was with a party; a watch party with the entire team and their new shiny trophy. 

    After winning their first ever Big Sky Conference title on Saturday, the Montana Grizzly softball team decided the only way to celebrate was with a party; a watch party with the entire team and their new shiny trophy. 

  • Montana to Take On Washington in NCAA Tournament

    Montana to Take On Washington in NCAA Tournament

    Sunday, May 14 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-05-15 03:38:35 GMT

    The Montana softball team, which won the Big Sky Conference tournament over the weekend at Ogden, Utah, was placed in the Washington regional as the bracket for the 2017 NCAA Division I Softball Championship was revealed on Sunday night. 

    The Montana softball team, which won the Big Sky Conference tournament over the weekend at Ogden, Utah, was placed in the Washington regional as the bracket for the 2017 NCAA Division I Softball Championship was revealed on Sunday night. 

  • Griz softball wins Big Sky championship

    Griz softball wins Big Sky championship

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:31 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:31:27 GMT

    In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.

    In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Montana to play Washington in NCAA Tournament

    Montana to play Washington in NCAA Tournament

    Monday, May 15 2017 12:57 AM EDT2017-05-15 04:57:48 GMT

    After winning their first ever Big Sky Conference title on Saturday, the Montana Grizzly softball team decided the only way to celebrate was with a party; a watch party with the entire team and their new shiny trophy. 

    After winning their first ever Big Sky Conference title on Saturday, the Montana Grizzly softball team decided the only way to celebrate was with a party; a watch party with the entire team and their new shiny trophy. 

  • Zags hold off LMU 6-5 to win crucial WCC series

    Zags hold off LMU 6-5 to win crucial WCC series

    SPOKANE, Wash.—In another game that came down to the final out, the Gonzaga baseball team picked up a huge victory Sunday as the Zags downed Loyola Marymount 6-5 at Patterson Baseball Complex & Washington Trust Field.

    SPOKANE, Wash.—In another game that came down to the final out, the Gonzaga baseball team picked up a huge victory Sunday as the Zags downed Loyola Marymount 6-5 at Patterson Baseball Complex & Washington Trust Field.

  • Cougs can't complete sweep of UCLA 12-2

    Cougs can't complete sweep of UCLA 12-2

    Photo: WSU AthleticsPhoto: WSU Athletics

    PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State dropped the series-finale with No. 28 UCLA 12-2 at Bailey-Brayton Field Sunday afternoon.

    PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State dropped the series-finale with No. 28 UCLA 12-2 at Bailey-Brayton Field Sunday afternoon.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.