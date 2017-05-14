Hundreds preserve a piece of the Merc during Brick Giveaway - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Hundreds preserve a piece of the Merc during Brick Giveaway

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

Luke Ellinghouse will be the first one to tell you he doesn't know much about his great, great grandfather: C.H. McLeod.
One of the earliest managers of the historic Missoula Mercantile building, McLeod was integral in establishing the building as a part of the town's culture during the 1880s.
"I know that he was a kind man," Ellinghouse said of his great, great grandfather. "He always helped others, and when he built this, I think he was especially proud."
Hundreds of people in Missoula hold their own stories, histories, and memories of the Merc, and as demolition was finalized earlier in May, it didn't take long before the Old Mercantile Brick Giveaway was announced.
The process of deciding the Merc's fate has been a frustrating one for Jed Dennison, who saw hundreds of people come out to collect their own piece of Merc history on Sunday.
He said even though plenty of people have said there was a twinge of sadness on the day, the event gave each of them an opportunity to preserve their own personal piece of the 130+ year old treasure.
"We've had quite a few people who had relatives or met their spouses there," Dennison smiled. "They just wanted a keepsake to keep with them, so we're glad that they were able to get something like that from the Merc."
For Ellinghouse, however, Sunday marked more of a beginning than an end. 
After piling through the rubble to dig up 15 bricks for his fellow family members, he said he's determined to learn more about the Merc and his great, great grandfather's impact on it's legacy.
"I think its really cool collecting these memories, and making sure they're preserved for the future so that my kids and their kids can see these bricks and know that this is a part of our family history."

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Griz softball wins Big Sky championship

    Griz softball wins Big Sky championship

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:31 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:31:27 GMT

    In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.

    In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.

  • Time for reflection on graduation day at the University of Montana

    Time for reflection on graduation day at the University of Montana

    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:42 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:42:56 GMT

    Saturday May 13th the University of Montana held their 120th graduating ceremony.

    Saturday May 13th the University of Montana held their 120th graduating ceremony.

  • Bomb threat in Billings temporarily closes Walmart

    Bomb threat in Billings temporarily closes Walmart

    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:31 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:31:41 GMT

    Responding officers were informed by dispatch that the threat occurred over the phone and Walmart management was evacuating the store. 

    Responding officers were informed by dispatch that the threat occurred over the phone and Walmart management was evacuating the store. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.