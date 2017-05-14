Hundreds preserve a piece of the Merc during Brick Giveaway

Luke Ellinghouse will be the first one to tell you he doesn't know much about his great, great grandfather: C.H. McLeod.

One of the earliest managers of the historic Missoula Mercantile building, McLeod was integral in establishing the building as a part of the town's culture during the 1880s.

"I know that he was a kind man," Ellinghouse said of his great, great grandfather. "He always helped others, and when he built this, I think he was especially proud."

Hundreds of people in Missoula hold their own stories, histories, and memories of the Merc, and as demolition was finalized earlier in May, it didn't take long before the Old Mercantile Brick Giveaway was announced.

The process of deciding the Merc's fate has been a frustrating one for Jed Dennison, who saw hundreds of people come out to collect their own piece of Merc history on Sunday.

He said even though plenty of people have said there was a twinge of sadness on the day, the event gave each of them an opportunity to preserve their own personal piece of the 130+ year old treasure.

"We've had quite a few people who had relatives or met their spouses there," Dennison smiled. "They just wanted a keepsake to keep with them, so we're glad that they were able to get something like that from the Merc."

For Ellinghouse, however, Sunday marked more of a beginning than an end.

After piling through the rubble to dig up 15 bricks for his fellow family members, he said he's determined to learn more about the Merc and his great, great grandfather's impact on it's legacy.

"I think its really cool collecting these memories, and making sure they're preserved for the future so that my kids and their kids can see these bricks and know that this is a part of our family history."