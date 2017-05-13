Sheriff's Office host aquatic investigating course

Aquatic Death and Homicidal Drowning is the newest course that the Sheriff's Office is hosting.

The three day course that started this morning is for rescue personnel, teaching them searching and investigative techniques for drowning and water related deaths.

Along with a classroom portion, there are two field exercises, Saturday evening at 5pm and then one that will take place Sunday.

Approximately 30 search and rescue personnel are at the exercises, with an additional 30 investigators and coroners joining in on the classroom portions.

Andrea Zaferes, VP of Lifeguard Systems says this training is extremely important.

Zaferes said, “Accidental drowning is one of the most common deaths, and people need to know how investigate a drowning.”

55 people are signed up to take the course.