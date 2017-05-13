Sheriff's Office host aquatic investigating course

In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.
Saturday May 13th the University of Montana held their 120th graduating ceremony.
Responding officers were informed by dispatch that the threat occurred over the phone and Walmart management was evacuating the store.
On Monday May 22nd, a fundraiser featuring Violin virtuoso Wai Mizutani, will be held to raise money for Peggy’s House.
34 year old April Elizabeth Barrows from Kalispell has been identified as the woman killed in a two vehicle crash that took place near the Gold Country Casino on Thursday May 11th around 8:30 PM.
Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.
More information has been revealed by the Flathead Sheriff's Office following the rescue of Madeline Connelly.
More information has been revealed by the Flathead Sheriff's Office following the rescue of Madeline Connelly. A Glacier National Park trail crew who was participating in the search found Connelly in the Spruce Creek drainage off the east side of the Middle Fork of the Flathead River, about 5 miles from her vehicle.
Standing between both parents, Madeline Connelly recounts how six days passed while lost in the Great Bear Wilderness.
It's a bright, sunny day in Bozeman as Martrel Johnson is out with his dog, Piper. He has a calm exterior demeanor, but the one-time Montana State basketball player is now in desperate need of heart and kidney transplants.
Rob Davies with the Hungry Horse Forest Service tells us his crews were second on scene when Glacier National Park Trail Crew found Maddie.
Her uncle Michael from Chicago tells us she's going to take some time to rest.
