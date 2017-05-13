Griz softball wins Big Sky championship - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Griz softball wins Big Sky championship

In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference.

Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.

The bottom of the 4th inning was where the Griz broke the game open. Behind seven consecutive hits, and nine overall hits in the inning plated seven runs for Montana, which would be all the cushion the pitching staff would need.

Hood, who had dominated Idaho State and Weber State in consecutive days, struggled through her outing today, and in the 6th inning, after already giving up two runs in the inning to pull Weber within four runs, head coach Jamie Pinkerton went to his bullpen and Colleen Driscoll. She would not allow another run, as she slammed the door on the Wildcats comeback.

This is the first Big Sky Conference title in program history for Montana, which was founded in 2014.

