Cats representing well at Big Sky Championships

In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.

It's a bright, sunny day in Bozeman as Martrel Johnson is out with his dog, Piper. He has a calm exterior demeanor, but the one-time Montana State basketball player is now in desperate need of heart and kidney transplants.

Coming out of Class A Havre, Montana track athlete Sammy Evans only had two division one scholarship offers. “There were definitely a lot of people that looked at me and said she is alright, there are a lot of things she does that are messy, including her running,” said Evans. One of the people who thought she was messy was her future coach Brian Schweyen. “Average, she was an average track athlete out of high school for sure,” said Schweyen. Even Evans hig...