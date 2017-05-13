Cats representing well at Big Sky Championships - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Cats representing well at Big Sky Championships

Posted: Updated:

The Montana State Bobcats track and field put together a solid performance at the 2017 Big Sky Track and Field Championships. The Bobcats took home first place in four events, led by Alyssa Snyder's victories in the 5,000 and 10,000 meter races.

Additionally, 13 Bobcats finished in the top three in their events, earning All-Big Sky honors.

The full list of Bobcat athletes who placed in the top three in their events can be found below.

Women:

Alyssa Snyder - 1st place, Women's 5,000m; 1st place, Women's 10,000m

Amanda Jaynes - 1st place, Women's 400m Hurdles; 3rd place, Women's 100m Hurdles

Christie Schiel - 2nd place, Women's 800m

Women's 4x400m Relay - 2nd place

Jacqueline Verlanic - 3rd place, Women's Hammer Throw

Leslie Gappa - 3rd place, Women's Javelin

Women's 4x100m Relay - 3rd place

Men:

Kyle Douglass - 1st place, Men's Shot Put; 2nd place, Men's Discus

Calvin Root - 2nd place, Men's Hammer Throw

Christopher Lange - 3rd place, Men's 400m Hurdles

Diego Leon - 3rd place, Men's 5,000m

  • College SportsMore>>

  • Griz softball wins Big Sky championship

    Griz softball wins Big Sky championship

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:31 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:31:27 GMT

    In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.

    In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.

  • Cats representing well at Big Sky Championships

    Cats representing well at Big Sky Championships

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:27 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:27:53 GMT

    The Montana State Bobcats track and field put together a solid performance at the 2017 Big Sky Track and Field Championships.

    The Montana State Bobcats track and field put together a solid performance at the 2017 Big Sky Track and Field Championships.

  • 5/6: Argo Minute - Colton Thompson & Kobe Johnson - UGF Men's Lacrosse

    5/6: Argo Minute - Colton Thompson & Kobe Johnson - UGF Men's Lacrosse

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-05-11 01:33:27 GMT

    This week's Argo Minute features UGF Men's lacrosse players Colton Thompson & Kobe Johnson.

    This week's Argo Minute features UGF Men's lacrosse players Colton Thompson & Kobe Johnson.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Griz softball wins Big Sky championship

    Griz softball wins Big Sky championship

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:31 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:31:27 GMT

    In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.

    In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.

  • Cats representing well at Big Sky Championships

    Cats representing well at Big Sky Championships

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:27 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:27:53 GMT

    The Montana State Bobcats track and field put together a solid performance at the 2017 Big Sky Track and Field Championships.

    The Montana State Bobcats track and field put together a solid performance at the 2017 Big Sky Track and Field Championships.

  • Zags beat Lions 6-3, move into 2nd place in WCC

    Zags beat Lions 6-3, move into 2nd place in WCC

    Courtesy: Gonzaga AthleticsCourtesy: Gonzaga Athletics

    SPOKANE, Wash.—The Gonzaga baseball team returned to Patterson Baseball Complex after 12 days off, but the Zags showed few signs of rust as they began a key West Coast Conference series against Loyola Marymount with a 6-3 win Friday. Gonzaga wasted little time in taking the lead, scoring in the bottom of the first. Leadoff man Sam Brown ripped a double down the right field line for an immediate runner in scoring position. Cleanup hitter Justin Jacobs broug...

    SPOKANE, Wash.—The Gonzaga baseball team returned to Patterson Baseball Complex after 12 days off, but the Zags showed few signs of rust as they began a key West Coast Conference series against Loyola Marymount with a 6-3 win Friday. Gonzaga wasted little time in taking the lead, scoring in the bottom of the first. Leadoff man Sam Brown ripped a double down the right field line for an immediate runner in scoring position. Cleanup hitter Justin Jacobs broug...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.