Appraisers from the Antiques Roadshow search for treasures in Bozeman

BOZEMAN -

Appraisers from the Antiques Roadshow came to the Gallatin History Museum Saturday, to appraise treasures found here in the Gallatin Valley. One item was even valued at $120,000.

“Well it was appraised for $120,000. But the item itself means a lot to our family," said Greg Beardslee.

Beardslee's painting was the highest item appraised today at the Gallatin History Museum. The painting was created by Jessie Wilcox Smith back in 1933. For security reasons, Greg did not want the painting shown on camera.

“We have been aware of the rising value of the paintings from my Great Aunt and we just didn’t know what we should value it at, we had not quite any idea,” Beardslee said. 

Timothy Gordon an appraiser with the Antiques Road show says he lives for this.

“I have to have my fix and I have had several fixes today in the sense that some really nice and wonderful historic pieces came in as well as valuable things.”

As for Beardslee's painting, Gordon says every piece of art is unique.

“So this came in today and it actually had great provenance to it because it’s in the lineage of her family it’s owned by her great nephew,” said Gordon. 

But Beardslee has no plans of selling it, for this painting has been in the family for years.

“It’ll stay in the family until past when I’m gone.”

Gordon adds that the next stop with the Antiques Road show will be in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on June 3rd

