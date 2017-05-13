Time for reflection on graduation day at the University of Montana

Saturday May 13th the University of Montana held their 120th graduating ceremony.

With over an estimated 6,000 family and friends in attendance and over a thousand students attending the ceremony it was a time of reflection for senior Jenni Long.

Long is from Billings and she chose the University of Montana for their music program. Long is graduating today with a degree in trumpet music performance. Long was extra busy today. Not only was she walking in graduation, but she was playing her trumpet as part of the processional music for the class of 2017.

Long explains, “They have the best music program in the state so I really wanted to come here because I really wanted to be a music major.”

Today isn’t just about the academics for Long, the entire day she’s been reflecting on her time at the University of Montana.

Long says, “The whole day looking back on my four years here and how much I’ve learned and how fast it went. It’s been really crazy. I can’t believe I’m going to be done with my undergrad after today.”

And it’s not just sweet memories for Jenni Long, but President Sheila Stearns as well as she looks back at her time with the late President George Dennison.

President Dennison is the longest-serving president of the University of Montana, who passed away of non-Hodgkin lymphoma at the age of 81 earlier this year.

President Dennison’s family was in attendance at the graduation and accepted an honorary Doctorate degree for Dennison.

President Stearns says this of Dennison, “He was one of the more impactful educators in the history of Montana.”