Bomb threat in Billings temporarily closes Walmart

Bomb threat in Billings temporarily closes Walmart

BILLINGS -

According to Sergeant West in Billings at approximately 11:05 AM on May 13th Billings police responded to a Walmart located at 2525 King Ave W for a potential bomb threat.

Responding officers were informed by dispatch that the threat occurred over the phone and Walmart management was evacuating the store.  

When police arrived on scene management explained that an unknown male had called in and said there was an explosive device in the store and was demanding cash and gift cards.

Once the Walmart was cleared Billings police conducted a secondary safety search and determined that nothing was suspicious and there was no device located within the store.  That Walmart has since re opened.

This incident remains under investigation.

