Sen. Tester to join Quist on campaign trail as Special Election heats up

Saturday evening in Kalispell, Sen. Jon Tester will be joining Rob Quist to encourage Montanans to get out and vote early.

The rally will start at 4:30 p.m followed by a Dinner at 6:00 p.m.

Currently, Vice President Mike Pence is in Montana stumping for Greg Gianforte. This is the second name to come from Washington DC to help campaign for Gianforte after Donald Trump Jr. visited last month.

Both candidates are fighting hard for Montana's lone Congressional House Seat as Bernie Sanders will be hitting the campaign trail for Quist May, 20th and 21st.

Rob Quist earlier this week released a statement on Bernie Sanders.

"I'm excited to have Bernie Sanders come to Big Sky Country to witness the grassroots support behind our campaign and share the message that we need more elected leaders fighting for working class families, instead of millionaires, corporations and special interests," said Rob Quist.

The Special Election will be held on May, 25th.