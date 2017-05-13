Shelter to host fundraising concert

On Monday May 22nd, a fundraiser featuring Violin virtuoso Wai Mizutani, will be held to raise money for Peggy’s House. The event will be held at Easthaven Baptist Church in Kalispell. This event is free and there will be dessert and coffee following the concert.

Mizutani is a graduate of Julliard School of Music and is an internationally acclaimed violin soloist. Mizutani will be playing a blend of classical, rock and baroque music for the fundraiser.

Peggy’s House will be a women and children’s shelter directly across the street from the shelter Ray of Hope in Kalispell. Ray of Hope’s mission statement is to provide a safe place in the community for those who have nowhere else to go. Folks who stay at Ray of Hope and Peggy’s House (once completed) will be provided with food, clothing, and most importantly job training.

Wayne Appl with Ray of Hope tells us one of the founders of the shelter was just recently diagnosed with cancer and it was her dream to see a new women and children’s shelter built.

The money raised at this concert will go directly towards the additional $150,000-$200,000 of building costs for Peggy’s House.

Appl tells us they hope to have Peggy’s House construction completed before this coming winter and they are always looking for volunteers to help finish the construction process.

Photo courtesy of Wayne Appl.