Driver killed in 2 vehicle crash identified

34 year old April Elizabeth Barrows from Kalispell has been identified as the woman killed in a two vehicle crash that took place near the Gold Country Casino on Thursday May 11th around 8:30 PM.

The driver of the second vehicle in the crash was uninjured.

Barrows was driving her vehicle which was involved in a two vehicle head on collision on Highway 2 West in Kalispell. Barrows had her 1 year old daughter in the car at the time of the accident.

Her daughter was in a child’s seat at the time of the accident. Following the crash Barrow’s daughter was transported to Kalispell Regional Medical center where she was examined and admitted in stable condition.

This crash is currently under investigation by the Montana Highway Patrol.