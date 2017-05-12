Hometown Proud ends at Old Montana Prison

This prison opened in 1871 and closed its doors in 1979.

The old Montana Prison housed at one time over 600 men and about 15-20 women.

By all means, this place was not pleasant.

It has been said people lost their souls when they entered into this prison.

"They did not survive very well for the rest of their days. As the quote was as you enter the doors at tower seven you lost your soul. That was probably was the truest thing that ever came along,” said Sandy Pettey, Director of Old Montana Prison Museum.

The prison has about 200 cells and were 8-by-6ft, which two inmates shared.

Also, it wasn't segregated by violence and non-violence, they were all thrown in together.

In 1979 the prison closed its doors after a new prison was built.

Then about six months later, they turned the old prison into a museum.

However, the old souls of the inmates still hang around.

"Well, we have a lot of people going through in the day time that get touched by our ghosts. We have a lot of activity day time and night time,” said Pettey.

The museum does offer in-depth ghost tours if you dare.

However, if ghosts aren't your thing, they offer several different museums and attractions you can visit.