FVCC has special graduation

It was a busy day for Flathead Valley Community College, as the college graduates their class of 2017.

Not only will 379 students graduate with a variety of different degrees, more than thirty students graduated with their practical nursing degrees in a separate ceremony earlier in the day on May 12th.

Students graduating today will go onto four year colleges or straight to work.

President Jane Karas tells us, this graduation is special. It's the first graduation in 49 years to be on Flathead Valley Community College's campus. In years past President Karas explains the graduation would be held at the County Fairgrounds

President Karas tells us, "We’ve had it at the fairgrounds before and we’ve used the fairground’s facilities and they’ve been great, but we thought that it would be a wonderful opportunity to start doing it on campus. "

But why have the ceremony on campus now? President Karas says with the new building projects going on around campus they decided it would be a good year to host the ceremonies here, on campus.

One of those new building projects President Karas is referring to is the new on-campus student housing. Starting in July, 121 beds will be available to students who want to live on campus. Although, President Karas tells us so far they have about eighty beds filled and have forty or so open.

President Karas wants her students to know one thing, "The foundation of education they have now will prepare them to do anything that they chose to do in their future.”"