Autopsy planned after Montana prison inmate dies

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - An autopsy is planned after a 28-year-old Montana State Prison inmate died at a Missoula hospital.



Prison officials say Odyssey Ardene died Wednesday.



He was sentenced in November 2014 in Florida to 10 years in prison for manslaughter by culpable negligence in a heroin overdose death in the Orlando area along with two drug charges and possession of a firearm.



Ardene was serving his time in Montana as part of an interstate compact transfer. He had been at the Montana State Prison since July 2015.