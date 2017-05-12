TODAY AT 5:30: Hometown Proud 'Deer Lodge'

DEER LODGE- Come join ABC FOX Montana crew as we present the news LIVE to you from historic Deer Lodge.

This is week two of Hometown Proud-where we travel around Western Montana finding the stories that make YOU Hometown Proud. All week long our crew has been in Deer Lodge telling you about the history of the town-highlighting new and old attractions and hearing from residents.

A look at the history of Deer Lodge.

Did you know that deer, plentiful in the area, caused early trappers to refer to the area that would become Deer Lodge... as "the Deer House Plains".

Still, several Mexican trappers had already established a settlement in the area called Spanish Fork but was often referred to as Cottonwood. But in 1862, a town committee called it LaBarge City, after steamboat Captain Joseph LaBarge.

The next year, the creation of the Idaho Territory caused another name change Idaho City. Wow!

Then in 1864, with the Montana Territory established, Deer Lodge City became the name shortened eventually to simply Deer Lodge.

Inside the historic Deer Lodge prison.

A glimpse back in history tells us the prison was not segregated by violence and non-violence..they were all thrown in together. But in 1979 the prison closed it's doors...after a new prison was built.

It was only six months later that they turned the old prison into a museum.

Old souls of the inmates still hang around.

Historic Deer Lodge.